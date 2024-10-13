The Los Angeles Chargers didn't have Jim Harbaugh on Sunday for the start of their game against the Denver Broncos, but he did eventually make his way back to the field after spending a short time in the locker room.

Harbaugh was on the field during pregame, but just before kickoff, he was taken into the blue medical tent. After being checked out in the tent, the team decided to have him taken to the locker room.

According to the Chargers, Harbaugh was dealing with an illness, but he wasn't in the locker room for long. After nearly half of the first quarter, Harbaugh made his way back to the field.

While Harbaugh was out, defensive coordinator Jesse Minter served as the interim coach for Los Angeles. Minter is in his first season as the Chargers defensive coordinator, but he's in his third season with Harbaugh. Before heading to Los Angeles, Minter was the defensive coordinator at Michigan where he spent two seasons working with Harbaugh.

Minter actually had to make a big call with a fourth-and-goal at the 2-yard line early in the game. Minter decided to have Cameron Dicker kick a 20-yard field goal that put the Chargers up 3-0.