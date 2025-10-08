The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a trade with the Baltimore Ravens on Tuesday, as Jim Harbaugh acquired pass rusher Odafe Oweh and a 2027 seventh-round pick from Baltimore, while John Harbaugh acquired safety Alohi Gilman and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

The Chargers were in the market for some pass-rush help with Khalil Mack on injured reserve due to an elbow injury.

"He's a lot like Khalil Mack. Direct rusher, but has speed, has depth, has ability to set the edge," Jim Harbaugh said Wednesday, per ESPN. "Been a very good, productive young player, in the prime of his career."

Oweh was a No. 31 overall pick of the Ravens out of Penn State in 2021. He made 10 tackles and five quarterback hits in five games played this season, and has recorded 148 tackles, 23 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, 66 quarterback hits and seven forced fumbles in 67 career games played.

As a prospect, Oweh actually received comparisons to Chargers pass rusher Bud Dupree. At 6-foot-5, 257 pounds, he looked the part of an NFL player. It was understood Oweh was raw, but his speed and athleticism made him a first-round pick. He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.36 seconds, registered a 39.5-inch vertical and a 134-inch broad jump.

Oweh is playing this season on his fifth-year option, so he hopes to earn a new contract from the Chargers in these next 12 games. Harbaugh clearly sees has star potential.