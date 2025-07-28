Justin Herbert has accomplished a lot through his first five seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers, but he isn't perfect. Jim Harbaugh recently identified his quarterback's biggest weakness, but it's probably not what you might expect.

During an appearance on the NFL Network's "Back Together Weekend," Harbaugh was asked about Herbert's biggest flaw.

Is it his 41-38 record as a starter, or his 0-2 record in the postseason, which includes two touchdowns and four interceptions? Guess again. Harbaugh said Herbert operates at such a high level that his teammates struggle to keep up sometimes.

"This is the truth, Justin Herbert's biggest weakness is all of those that he's counting on on offense -- coaches, offensive line, playmakers, receivers, running backs -- to get up to his level," Harbaugh said. "I wake up every day to try to get to his level."

In the same vein of a Michael Scott-esque response, Herbert's weakness is actually a strength. Harbaugh said the high standard of excellence set by his quarterback will be necessary if the Chargers do want to take a step forward in 2025.

"I want Justin to just be exactly who he is," Harbaugh said. "How he is, he does everything at the highest level. He's a tone-setter, he's the example-setter."

Since his rookie season in 2020, Herbert has been amongst the best young quarterbacks in football. He's completed 66.5% of his passes for 21,093 yards, 137 touchdowns and just 45 interceptions. Herbert has also made a bit of an impact on the ground with 1,217 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns.

Last season, Herbert's first under Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Greg Roman, Herbert had the most efficient season of his career. He averaged 7.7 yards per attempt and 11.7 yards per completion while throwing just three interceptions, four fewer than his previous career low.

That was good enough to lead the Chargers to an 11-6 record and a playoff berth, but the offense sputtered in a Super Wild Card weekend loss to the Houston Texans. Los Angeles will be looking for more this fall with Herbert setting the bar high for the rest of the team.