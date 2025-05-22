Jim Irsay, the owner of the Indianapolis Colts and the man who oversaw one of the greatest eras in franchise history including a victory in Super Bowl XLI, died in his sleep Wednesday afternoon. He was 65.
A second-generation owner with an eccentric streak that made him a unique character among NFL owners, Irsay was central to the Colts' identity as a franchise, and he oversaw his team becoming one of the AFC's dominant forces of the 2000s after assuming ownership upon the death of his father Robert Irsay in 1997.
Irsay was a central figure in overseeing the selection of Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning with the No. 1 overall pick in the 1998 NFL Draft, and he would reap the rewards of said selection as the Colts became a perennial championship contender, finally reaching the mountaintop in 2007 when they claimed the franchise's first Super Bowl victory since moving to Indianapolis in the 1980s.
Among those who reacted to Irsay's passing in the instant wave of commiseration that followed news of his death were Colts players past and present, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, other pro football figures and more who directly witnessed Irsay's reign as Colts owner in Indianapolis and beyond. Here is a look at some notable reactions to the death of Jim Irsay following the announcement of his passing on Wednesday night.
Goodell released a statement on behalf of the entire NFL:
A statement by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the passing of Jim Irsay pic.twitter.com/JrML07reun— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 22, 2025
Longtime Colts executive Pete Ward released a statement from the team:
Statement from Colts COO Pete Ward: pic.twitter.com/fgLJph6wFH— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 22, 2025
Legendary Colts quarterback Peyton Manning paid tribute to Irsay, calling him "an incredibly generous and passionate owner."
Former players like Reggie Wayne, Darius Butler and T.Y. Hilton were quick to offer tributes, as did many others affiliated with the NFL:
This hurts my soul.... https://t.co/wpK1fPD3jW— Reggie Wayne (@ReggieWayne_17) May 21, 2025
A generous man that LOVED his Family, Community and Football team.— Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) May 21, 2025
Jim Irsay will truly be missed. 🖤🕊️ https://t.co/HqHPNAVLsl
RIP Jim 🕊️ pic.twitter.com/FcozZffZKX— Ryan Kelly (@ryan_kelly70) May 22, 2025
Heartbroken to hear about the passing of Jim Irsay. During my time with the @Colts (2016–2018), I was always struck by how present, passionate, and approachable he was. He genuinely cared about the players and had many inspiring stories that he would take time to share with us.…— Robert “Turbo” Turbin (@RobertJTurbin) May 22, 2025
Tough 🦍 appreciate you OG 🕊️ #SLOWMOTION #RESTEASY https://t.co/gyK0l6fDQc— Anthony Johnson (@AXJ76) May 22, 2025
Heartbreaking.— Matt Overton (@MattOverton_LS) May 21, 2025
Mr. Irsay was a kind, loving and gave so much to Indy. His passion for the Colts and the game was always evident. Forever grateful to him and the honor to wear the Horseshoe. God Bless you boss man, the Irsay family and all of Colts Nation. https://t.co/wkpi2PDHSq
Prayers and love to the Irsay family. Thanks for everything. The trust and Love to me and my family. ❤️❤️— Donte Moncrief (@drm_12) May 22, 2025
Please don’t ask me if I’m ok. Cuz I’m not. Thank You Sooo Much Mr.Irsay. I will forever hold our talks close to my heart. Love You! RIP Mr.Irsay 🥹🥹🥹🥹😢😢 pic.twitter.com/EeOh5lmec5— TY Hilton (@TYHilton13) May 22, 2025
Sad sad day for @Colts nation AND the @NFL. What an amazing father first and foremost, and a damn great owner…loved every player on the roster! Sending prayers to the Irsay family🙏🏽 https://t.co/3E6B8cznrd— Jerrell Freeman (@JerrellFreeman) May 22, 2025
🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 https://t.co/Vu34MUoEoP— Marlon Mack (@Marlon_Mack25) May 22, 2025
Once asked Jim Irsay about his approach to ownership, and his response speaks to his impact on Indianapolis.— Zak Keefer (@zkeefer) May 22, 2025
"It has to be about more than just football. It has to be about the community, making the community better. I think it’s the most notable endeavor you can pursue."
Prayers up for Jim Irsay’s family and friends— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) May 22, 2025
We are saddened to hear about the passing of Indianapolis @Colts owner & CEO Jim Irsay.— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) May 22, 2025
Jim took ownership of the Colts in 1997 following the passing of his father. Since taking this role, he led the team through several divisional titles and the franchise’s first Super Bowl… pic.twitter.com/vxYBUz6051
RIP MR. IRSAY🙏🏾 https://t.co/NPhX5gWw1a— Marvin Harrison Jr. (@MarvHarrisonJr) May 22, 2025
Our thoughts and prayers are with the Irsay family, their friends and the @Colts organization and their fans.— New York Giants (@Giants) May 22, 2025