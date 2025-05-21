Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay has died at age 65, the team announced Wednesday. He passed "peacefully in his sleep" with no cause of death stated.

Irsay became Colts owner, chairman and CEO in 1997 at 37 years old, the youngest owner at the time, and actively lead the franchise ever since. He previously served as vice president and general manager under his father, Robert Irsay, who acquired the Baltimore Colts organization in 1972 and moved it to Indianapolis.

As the Colts owner, Irsay oversaw the franchise on its path to winning a championship in 2007; Indianapolis defeated the Chicago Bears in Super Bowl XLI. It was the franchise's first title since winning Super Bowl V in 1970 as the Baltimore Colts. Under his leadership, the Colts made 16 total playoff appearances and won two AFC Championships on top of the Super Bowl.

Lucas Oil Stadium officially opened and hosted Super Bowl XLVI under Irsay's reign.

The Colts released a detailed statement Wednesday evening as tributes began to pour in.

"We are devastated to announce our beloved Owner & CEO, Jim Irsay, passed away peacefully in his sleep this afternoon. Jim's dedication and passion for the Indianapolis Colts in addition to his generosity, commitment to the community, and most importantly, his love for his family were unsurpassed. Our deepest sympathies go to his daughters, Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt, Kalen Jackson, and his entire family as we grieve with them. Some of Jim's fondest memories came from his youth working training camps in Baltimore and growing relationships with players, coaches, and staff whom he considered his extended family. He worked in every department before he was named the youngest general manager in team history in 1984 when the Colts arrived in Indianapolis. After he took sole ownership in 1997, he led the Colts to a long series of division titles and brought the city its first Super Bowl Championship. Jim's love and appreciation for the NFL in addition to its history, tradition, and principles influenced him to become a steward of the game throughout his 50-plus years in the League. Jim's generosity can be felt all over Indianapolis, the state of Indiana and the country. He made philanthropy a daily endeavor. He never hesitated to help countless organizations and individuals live better lives. Music was one of Jim's passions and the ability to share his band and collection with millions of people across the world brought him tremendous joy. Simply put, he wanted to make the world a better place and that philosophy never wavered. Jim will be deeply missed by his family, the Colts organization, and fans everywhere, but we remain inspired by his caring and unique spirit."

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement acknowledging Irsay's contribution to the league and sending condolence's to his family.

"We were deeply saddened to learn of Jim Irsay's passing today. Jim was a friend, and a man deeply committed to his family, the game, the Colts and the Indianapolis community. He spent his life and career in the National Football League. Starting as a teenager as a Colts' ballboy, he learned every position in the organization before assuming leadership of the Colts approximately 30 years ago. Jim's Colts won the Super Bowl, hosted another and built Lucas Oil Stadium. Within the League, Jim was an active Chairman of the Legislative Committee and member of the Finance Committee. He led with integrity, passion and care for the Colts' players, coaches and staff, and his courageous work in support of mental health will be a lasting legacy. Outside of football, he was a talented musician and built an extraordinary collection of historical and musical artifacts that he shared with people across the country. On behalf of the entire NFL, I extend my heartfelt condolences to Jim's daughters and their families, and to his many friends throughout the NFL."

Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Irsay's oldest daughter, serves as the vice chair and co-owner of the team and each of his three daughters was given an ownership title in 2012. Irsay-Gordon took over day-to-day operations in 2014 when her father was suspended by the NFL following a DUI arrest. Jim Irsay had previously expressed wanting to keep ownership of the team in the family.

"We're keeping 100% of the team that I'm passing on to my children," he said upon taking over for his father nearly three decades ago.

