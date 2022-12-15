Colts owner Jim Irsay went outside the box to replace Frank Reich this season, hiring Jeff Saturday as the interim head coach despite the latter having no experience at the college or NFL level. When the Colts begin their search for a permanent successor, they might go outside the box again. Previewing the offseason interview process, Irsay suggested to reporters this week he's already considering college coaches and other "unknown coaches" for the job.

"I'm looking forward to the interview process," Irsay said Wednesday, per ProFootballTalk. "I think Jeff's a candidate, but there's a lot of great candidates out there. I think there's a lot of great candidates in college. I think the pool needs to be broadened somewhat. ... There's some great college coaches that may be capable. There's some unknown coaches that may be capable."

NFL teams have had mixed results hiring head coaches from the college ranks, as evidenced by this year's struggles of Matt Rhule, who was fired by the Panthers in November, less than three seasons after arriving from Baylor; and Kliff Kingsbury, whose future with the Cardinals is in question three years after resigning from USC.

It's possible Irsay's potential targets could include longtime Michigan coach and former 49ers coach Jim Harbaugh, who interviewed with the Vikings last offseason and spent four seasons with the Colts as a quarterback, from 1994-1997.

Saturday, meanwhile, figures to receive an interview after his surprise introduction, which Irsay has repeatedly defended. The former standout offensive lineman has gone 1-3 since replacing Reich. But Irsay in particular has championed the ex-player's leadership, telling reporters upon introducing his interim hire that Saturday has the potential to keep the job permanently.

"Obviously we think he is one of those candidates," Irsay said at the time. "This is for eight games, hopefully more."