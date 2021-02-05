Plenty of NFL teams could change quarterbacks in 2021, but few need one quite like the Indianapolis Colts. After swinging and missing on Matthew Stafford, who's reportedly headed to the Rams, the AFC South contenders have only 2020 rookie Jacob Eason under contract at the position. And now, two weeks after 2020 starter Philip Rivers announced his retirement, team owner Jim Irsay has written off the idea of another big-name Colts QB coming out of retirement to solve the issue.

In a Thursday one-on-one with Chris Widlic of CBS4 Indy, Irsay downplayed yet another round of speculation about a comeback by Andrew Luck, the Colts' former No. 1 pick and four-time Pro Bowler who abruptly hung up his cleats prior to the 2019 season.

"I'll say this ... (to) Colt fans: I think (we) need to kind of really digest this fact that he's more retired now than he was a year and a half ago," Irsay said. "I mean, he is retired ... Only Andrew knows, of course, because it's his decision, but I can only say that he definitely is retired and there's really no wiggle room or anything, as much as people would like to hear that. Believe me, I wish it was true and I was hiding some big announcement that could happen two days from now. But that's just not the case."

In other words, if Colts fans haven't moved on from Luck by now, they really should. Though still just 31, Luck has given no indication since walking away from the game that he intends to return. General manager Chris Ballard, meanwhile, has admitted this offseason that he's well aware of the club's QB vacancy, even saying he'll consider first-round draft prospects at the position. The Colts have also been linked to several veterans reportedly on the trading block, including the Eagles' Carson Wentz and Jets' Sam Darnold.