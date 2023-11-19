Heading into the 2023 NFL season, the Buffalo Bills were one team considered Super Bowl contenders. Now they may not even make the playoffs. If the season ended today, the Bills would be No. 11 in the AFC, putting them far out of postseason picture.

This week, the 5-5 Bills are facing the 4-5 New York Jets in what will be arguably Buffalo's most important matchup yet and could end up being the difference between second and third place in the division this season.

Buffalo has ruled the AFC East for the last three years and has made the playoffs the last four years. All that seems to be coming to an end as the Miami Dolphins sit atop the division at 6-3 and the Bills are struggling to stay even with the Zach Wilson-led Jets.

The Bills already lost two of their three AFC East matchups, falling 22-16 to the Jets and 29-25 to the New England Patriots, currently the worst team in the AFC.

Things are certainly looking bleak for quarterback Josh Allen and Co., but many members of Bills Mafia are far from giving up hope. Bills legendary quarterback Jim Kelly wrote an open letter to Allen and the entire team, urging them to continue to fight.

"We will get through this — TOGETHER," Kelly said (via ESPN). "It's the only way. Josh, you're one hell of an athlete, football player and leader. Even better than I was. You've got a ton of talent and you will succeed. This setback will fuel your ability to fight harder and lead with even more determination and passion. And you're not alone! You've got an entire community pulling for you. Let's GO BUFFALO!!"

Turnovers have been a major issue for Allen, who has the most giveaways (14) and has thrown the most interceptions (11) in the NFL so far this season, marking the second consecutive season he has lead the league in giveaways.

Since Week 5, the Bills are minus-9 in turnover margin, which is worst in the NFL, and their defense has missed the most tackles (69) of any team in the league during that stretch.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey following last week's 24-22 loss to the Denver Broncos, and replaced him with quarterbacks coach Joe Brady, who will look to change the narrative surrounds the Bills' offense starting today.

Buffalo's schedule down the stretch is not an easy one, with the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles, the defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs and the Dallas Cowboys as their next three games.