Legendary Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Jim Marshall, who holds the NFL record for most seasons played by a defender, died Tuesday at the age of 87, Minnesota announced. Marshall spent 20 seasons in the NFL and made 270 consecutive starts with the Vikings from 1961-79.

"The entire Minnesota Vikings organization is mourning the loss of Jim Marshall," Minnesota's ownership group said in a statement. "No player in Vikings history lived the ideals of toughness, camaraderie and passion more than the all-time iron man. A cornerstone of the franchise from the beginning, Captain Jim's unmatched durability and quiet leadership earned the respect of teammates and opponents throughout his 20-year career.

"Jim led by example, and there was no finer example for others to follow. His impact on the Vikings was felt long after he left the field. Jim will always be remembered as a tremendous player and person. Our hearts are with his wife, Susan, and all of Jim's loved ones."

Marshall, who won a national championship with Ohio State in 1957 and was a two-time All-Big Ten selection, was traded to Minnesota, which was founded in 1960 as an expansion team, by the Cleveland Browns in 1961. He became a fixture on Minnesota's famed "Purple People Eaters" defensive line alongside Pro Football Hall of Famers Alan Page and Carl Eller.

He was a two time Pro Bowler (1968-69) and a three time second-team All-Pro (1964; 1968-69). Marshall helped lead the Vikings to a 1969 NFL championship, prior to the league's merger with the American Football League, and was also one of just 11 players to participate in all four of Minnesota's Super Bowl appearances in the 1970s.

When Marshall retired in 1979 after 20 years in the NFL, he had played in every game in Minnesota's history. He finished his career with 130.5 sacks, 30 fumble recoveries and one interception. He is a member of Minnesota's Ring of Honor and his No. 70 has been retired by the Vikings.