With the NFL postseason in full swing, it's no surprise that Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale is making a hefty wager this weekend. On Thursday, McIngvale placed two separate $1 million moneyline bets on the Dallas Cowboys to beat the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round on Sunday.

McIngvale placed the bets at the Horseshoe Casino & Hotel Lake Charles in Westlake, La.

The Cowboys, who are the No. 5 seed in the NFC, are considerable underdogs this weekend against the No. 2 seed 49ers. McIngvale bet Dallas at +165 odds on one of his betting slips and got +170 odds on the other.

The Cowboys are coming off of a 31-14 win over Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Monday.

McIngvale is looking to bounce back after he bet $3 million on TCU to beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship. In the past two national title games, "Mattress Mack" has lost a staggering $9.2 million after betting on TCU and Alabama.

Now McIngvale did win a whopping $75 million when the Houston Astros won the 2022 World Series. It was the largest payout in sports betting history. On top of that, McIngvale also wagered $2.5 million on the University of Houston men's basketball team to win the NCAA Tournament in April.