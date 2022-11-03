Jim "Mattress Mack" McIngvale got into a heated exchange with several Philadelphia Phillies fans following Game 3 of the World Series on Tuesday and was even caught screaming profanities at some. However, the man is still showing the love towards Philadelphia.

Prior to Game 4 of the World Series, McIngvale posted a video on his Facebook page in which he announced that had a special giveaway from Philadelphia Eagles fans that live in Houston. The mattress salesman is giving away 18 tickets to watch Thursday's game against the Houston Texans from his suite at the Texans' NRG Stadium.

McIngvale stated that interested Eagles fans just need to reach out to former NFL player Gerald McNeil, who now works alongside McIngvale, to get tickets.

"We're going to invite nine pair of Eagles fans who live in Houston to call Gerald's number. His number is 832-673-1532. Tell Gerald why you're a huge Eagles fan, and he'll vet you out," McIngvale said in the video. "If you vet out, he will give nine pair of tickets out to Eagles fans to go to our suite. All the while, go Stros! Go Texans!"

While McIngvale was in Philadelphia for the World Series, he gave away 200 mattress to those in need in Philadelphia on Monday and 200 more on Tuesday in Atlantic City, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

McIngvale has a lot riding on the Astros night now. He's place a $10 million on Houston to beat the Phillies in the World Series. If the Astros come through for him, it would net McIngvale a $75 million payout, which would be the largest in sports betting history.