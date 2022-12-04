The 49ers turned to Jimmy Garoppolo early this season after initial starter Trey Lance suffered an ankle injury. Now, they've turned to rookie Brock Purdy after Garoppolo suffered his own ankle injury against the Dolphins. After taking a sack to close San Francisco's first drive of Sunday's Week 13 matchup, Garoppolo was seen favoring his lower body on the sidelines, then visited the medical tent before being carted to the locker room. He was ruled out for the rest of the game in the second quarter.

Garoppolo has been enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his 49ers career, filling in for Lance while guiding the 49ers atop the NFC West. His own injury history, however, was reportedly one of the primary reasons San Francisco sought Lance as a potential long-term starter.

Purdy, who was taken with the final pick of the 2022 NFL Draft out of Iowa State, is the only other active QB on the 49ers roster. Lance is on injured reserve, and previous backup Nate Sudfeld was released as part of final roster cuts over the summer. Purdy took over with the 49ers trailing 7-3 but led San Francisco to a touchdown drive on his first possession.

This is a developing story.