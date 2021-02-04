The Patriots are a team on a mission this offseason. If a sub-.500 record that ousted them from playoff contention for the first time since 2008 didn't spark a burning desire to improve heading into 2021, their old friend Tom Brady making a Super Bowl run that has also taken the shine off New England's allure surely will. On paper, they do seem well-positioned to bounce back rather quickly. The masthead is still in place with Bill Belichick leading the way and the organization also has the fourth-highest projected cap space heading into free agency and a sizable amount of draft picks, including No. 15 overall. That type of ammunition is ideal to address a multitude of needs that currently are bursting off the page of their depth chart.

Of course, the first step in what may be the most important offseason of Belichick's tenure in Foxborough is addressing the quarterback. While the club may have all the assets needed to bring in their next starter under center, it may not be as easy as strolling down the quarterback aisle and picking their favorite option.

That sobering reality is further highlighted when we look at the first QB domino to fall this offseason: Matthew Stafford. The now-former Lions quarterback reportedly made it known that he'd like to play for any organization other than the Patriots prior to being shipped to Los Angeles in a blockbuster that now makes him a Ram. Yikes. Admittedly, it could be the case that Stafford's reasons (Matt Patricia, playing in the northeast, etc.) prove to be an outlier as opposed to a fundamental problem with New England.

No matter the reasons, however, the difficulty of landing one of these veteran quarterbacks that could become available this offseason may be particularly hard for the Patriots more so than other clubs.

In Houston, there have been no inklings made public that Deshaun Watson has much interest in Foxborough as their AFC East rivals in the Jets and Dolphins have been the ones named as destinations the quarterback -- who owns a no-trade clause -- is eyeing. Meanwhile, New York likely won't trade Sam Darnold within the division and there are QB-needy teams with far more trade chips to fly first class to Green Bay if Aaron Rodgers eventually seeks a divorce from the Packers.

That really leaves two or three starting-caliber quarterbacks that could be attainable for New England before jumping down to the Mitchell Trubisky, Teddy Bridgewater and Ryan Fitzpatrick tier.

So who is the man that could be circled on the Patriots' board? You guessed it: Jimmy Garoppolo.

The 49ers haven't been firmly committed to New England's former second-round draft pick heading into this offseason. If they can find an improvement, it wouldn't be too much of a shock to see San Francisco move off of Garoppolo, thus making him available to the Patriots to spark up a reunion. While some may point to Garoppolo as the logical and possibly even preferred option for the Pats this offseason, the point that I'm highlighting is that he may be the only option.

Carson Wentz and Derek Carr are two of the other more realistic options for New England, but each has its challenges in acquiring. Wentz, who struggled mightily in 2020, has a monster contract that comes with him and the Eagles haven't been too keen on moving him, despite recent rumors that they are listening to offers. As for Carr, there was a recent report that Las Vegas could swing for the fences for Watson and would need multiple high picks for Carr to get that blockbuster done. While the Raiders QB would be an intriguing option, it seems unlikely the Patriots would part with all that capital given all the other needs on the roster.

So that leaves us with Garoppolo and that's not necessarily a bad thing either. He knows the offensive system that Josh McDaniels wants to run, is familiar with the organization and, most importantly, is willing to buy into Bill Belichick's style of coaching. All that makes this an ideal marriage for both sides in 2021 and beyond.

That said, if San Francisco decides to hang on to him after finding no better options on the market, the Patriots could be sitting on the sidelines during this QB frenzy and be forced to go with possibly a more long-term approach via the NFL draft.