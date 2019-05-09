Jimmy Garoppolo reached out to former teammate Tom Brady for advice in ACL rehab

Way back in 2008, Tom Brady suffered a torn ACL during the Patriots' season-opening game. He missed the rest of the season, rehabbing and getting ready for 2009. A decade later, Brady's former backup, Jimmy Garoppolo, suffered a torn ACL during the San Francisco 49ers' third game of the year. He missed the rest of the season, rehabbing and getting ready for 2019.

Garoppolo is still in the midst of his rehab now, and he actually talked to Brady about the process of recuperating from such a serious injury. He would not, though, elaborate on what exactly Brady told him.

"I've got to keep that confidential," Garoppolo said, per The Mercury News. "But I did actually talk to him about it for a little bit. He's been through everything, seen everything, so whenever I can pick his brain, it's a good thing."

Brady and Garoppolo were together at the Kentucky Derby this past weekend, along with several other NFL figures like Jacoby Brissett, Matt Cassel and Kliff Kingsbury, each of whom also served as Brady's backup at one point in their careers.

*Insert gif of me yelling Let’s Go below* pic.twitter.com/1yRGoDk9MU — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) May 4, 2019

As for Garoppolo, he says his rehab is progressing well.

"It's a combination of reactionary stuff. That's a big part of it," Garoppolo said. "When you're doing rehab, everything is, 'Do this movement, do this.' Well, in the game, you're more reacting than thinking. Getting used to those type of movements. We've been doing some of them and patterning them. It's coming along well."

There is still plenty of time before the start of the 2019 season, and the 49ers will presumably bring him along carefully so that he is both ready to go and fully healthy as they try to get back to the playoffs for the first time in the Kyle Shanahan era.