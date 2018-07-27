Jimmy Garoppolo reveals the one thing he learned from his infamous date night

For most of the offseason, 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo kept a pretty low profile. After signing a five-year, $137.5 million contract in February -- a deal that was an NFL record at the time -- Garoppolo managed to stay out of the limelight.

However, that all changed last week when the all-knowing eye of TMZ caught the 26-year-old quarterback on a date with adult film star, Kiara Mia. Someone must have forgotten to tell Jimmy how the internet works, because, for some reason, Garoppolo didn't seem to think his a date with a porn star would generate any headlines. Of course, that's exactly what happened.

During his first interview of training camp on Wednesday, Garoppolo revealed that he did learn one thing after his date.

"Just that life is different now," Garoppolo said, via quotes provided by the team. "My life off the field, I've never really been big on being very public with things. Even social media, I'm not out there a ton. But, my life is looked at differently and I'm under a microscope."

After watching Tom Brady live under that same microscope for three and a half years while the two were teammates in New England, Garoppolo is now living under a microscope of his own. As a matter of fact, Brady might be the perfect person to call if Jimmy needs any tips on how to handle his newfound fame.

The crazy thing about Garoppolo's date is that he wasn't the only person who was asked about it on Wednesday. Forty-Niners coach Kyle Shanahan was also asked about the date, in what probably marked the first time ever that an NFL coach had to answer a question about his star quarterback going out to dinner with a porn star.

"I've never heard of any of those articles. What are you talking about?" Shanahan joked.

Shanahan then got serious and said that Garoppolo is going to have to get used to living under a microscope.

"No, you talk to people and Jimmy's come from a place where he saw a lot of people handle that spotlight and everything," Shanahan said. "So, I think Jimmy does have an idea. I think everybody has an idea of how you should handle the spotlight. But, not everyone is in that spotlight. Never in my life have I commented on a player's date in July, so I'm not going to start today because I don't think it really pertains or matters to us. But, I do think that is a very good example. Even though you know, sometimes you have to learn how under the microscope we all are."

According to Shanahan, the upside to the date is that Garoppolo probably now realizes that the internet is potentially going to jump on any move he makes out in public.

"It's not just the quarterback. It's all players," Shanahan said. "The quarterback definitely gets more than anyone else, but I think it's a good learning experience for him and he's got to know what comes with that stuff."

The moral of the story here seems to be that if Garoppolo does go on any more dates this year, they're probably going to be low-key and far away from the prying eyes of TMZ and everyone else on the internet.