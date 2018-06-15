Jimmy Garoppolo takes the blame after struggling with snap count, throws at 49ers' minicamp

Jimmy Garoppolo was a beacon of hope for the 49ers in 2017, finishing 5-1 as the team's starting quarterback after being traded from the Patriots for a second-round pick. The 49ers, who won just one game leading up to the trade, finished 6-10, and although that was last in the NFC West, Garoppolo looked every bit the part of their "quarterback of the future."

Which makes it all the more frustrating for 49ers fans to hear that Garoppolo was utterly terrible for the 49ers in minicamp this week. According to the Press Democrat, Garoppolo's struggles have encompassed everything from the snap count to actually throwing the ball.

On Tuesday, Garoppolo baited his offensive linemen into four false start penalties in a row to start practice. On Wednesday, he completed just 40 percent of his passes, including missing 11 of his last 16. He also couldn't complete a single deep ball.

"It's all on the quarterback," Garoppolo said of the false starts Wednesday, per the Press Democrat. "I mean, I'm the one doing the cadence. I have to make sure that me and all of the other quarterbacks are saying it the same way and sounding similar to one another."

On Tuesday, Garoppolo and the offense stayed on the field to walk through things again, but 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan doesn't seem phased by Garoppolo's struggles.

"I like to see Jimmy make mistakes," Shanahan said, via the Press Democrat. "I like seeing him come in and work on it. I like seeing him correct what he messed up two days ago. He felt the mistake. He understood why it was wrong and then he wants to correct it himself. I want him to understand it. Sometimes when things don't work out, you learn. You've got to know the whys and that's what allows you to have continued success over time."

Obviously, it's minicamp, so it's no time to panic. Once he joined the 49ers last year, Garoppolo was 120 of 178 (a 67.4 percent completion percentage) for 1,560 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had five interceptions. If the 49ers are going to succeed, it starts with Garoppolo. The 49ers are clearly intent on building a team around him, drafting tackle Mike McGlinchey and wide receiver Dante Pettis with their first two picks.

There will likely be some growing pains. Shanahan does run an immensely complicated playbook. But first, Garoppolo will have to get the basics down for the 49ers.