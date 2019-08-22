Jimmy Garoppolo will see extensive amount of playing time in 49ers third preseason game

Jimmy Garoppolo can exorcise the demons in more ways than one on Saturday night. And the 49ers appear intent on giving him plenty of opportunity to do just that when they take on the Chiefs in Kansas City.

While speaking to reporters on Thursday, head coach Kyle Shanahan laid out a plan for his franchise quarterback in which he'll likely play the entire first half. Garoppolo could even see some action in the early parts of the third quarter, but that depends on how he plays in the first half and the play count.

The Niners quarterback is entering Arrowhead Stadium for the first time since suffering a torn ACL in Week 3 that erased his first full season with San Francisco. As he tries to leap over that mental hurdle, Garoppolo also is trying to bounce back after a poor showing in his first taste of preseason action last time out against the Denver Broncos.

Jimmy G was 1-for-6 in his preseason debut with one interception and a 0.00 passer rating. While those numbers aren't great, it could have been even worse as there was at least one more interception that should have gone against him in that contest.

That was Garoppolo's first time seeing live in-game reps since suffering that ACL injury, so you can simply brush it off to him shaking off the rust. That said, a strong outing against Kansas City will surely ease the minds of the 49ers with their $100 million quarterback.