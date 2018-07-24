Jimmy Garoppolo's drive to win the 49ers' 'bucket games' shows the mindset of a professional athlete

49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo isn't short on confidence. The guy that was once most well-known as Tom Brady's backup was traded (by all accounts to the chagrin of Patriots coach Bill Belichick) to the 49ers to end last season, where Garoppolo made waves by taking the reigns of a team that had won just one game all season and winning the last five as its starter. In a feature with Bleacher Report, Garoppolo had plenty to say about the mentality of a professional athlete.

The profile ultimately painted the picture of a very self-assured quarterback, a guy that fancies himself as a better quarterback than Tom Brady, and a guy that wants to win every game he plays in, no matter how low the stakes are.

On Tuesday's "Off the Bench," Danny Kanell and Raja Bell delved a bit more into that mentality -- particularly because that's the premise of the show. It's about providing a players perspective to situations throughout sports, and a look at the mentality that it takes to be a professional athlete. Garoppolo perfectly illustrates that drive, and Kanell and Bell have lived it themselves through their times in the NFL and the NBA.

