Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite receiving target gets big extension from 49ers

It looks like Jimmy Garoppolo's favorite receiver is going to be sticking around San Francisco for a few more years.

The 49ers announced on Thursday that Marquise Goodwin has agreed to a three-year extension that will keep him in the Bay Area through the 2021 season. According to ESPN.com, the extension is worth $20.3 million and includes a total of $10 million in guaranteed money.

The extension will be tacked on to the end of the contract that Goodwin originally signed with the 49ers in March 2017. During free agency last year, the former Bills receiver signed a two-year, $6 million deal with San Francisco.

Goodwin was one of the first free agents signed by 49ers general manager John Lynch, who's going into his second year as GM, and Lynch is clearly a fan of the 27-year-old.

"From the minute Marquise joined our team, he has shown us everything we want to see in a 49er," Lynch said in a statement. "He leads by example with a tremendous work ethic, a trait that helped him expand his repertoire as a football player and post his most successful season as a pro last year. Marquise earned this extension by coming in every day focused on doing his job and, as a result, he made himself and his teammates better."

Goodwin might want to send a thank you card to his quarterback because the receiver exploded last season after Garoppolo was named the 49ers starter. In Garoppolo's first three starts for the 49ers, Goodwin caught a total of 24 passes for 319 yards. To put that in perspective, Goodwin only caught 24 passes total in the 10 games before Garoppolo's arrival. In five starts, Garoppolo threw nearly 25 percent of his passes to Goodwin (43 out of 176) and 25 percent of his completions (29 out of 118)

Overall, Goodwin caught 56 passes for 962 yards in 2017, which were both career highs. Goodwin's 962 yards led the 49ers in receiving by a wide margin, as no other receiver on the team tallied more than 550 yards in 2017.

Goodwin ended up in San Francisco last season after spending the first four years of his career in Buffalo. For the most part, Goodwin underachieved for the Bills, which is why they let him walk in free agency four years after making him a third-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft.

The extension for Goodwin comes roughly one month after Garoppolo signed his monstrous five-year, $137.5 million deal with the 49ers.

It's been a pretty solid offseason for Goodwin, so far. Not only did he get a new deal, but he's spent that past week hanging out with Bengal tigers in Thailand. Hopefully his contract is insured for that.