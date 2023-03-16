The Las Vegas Raiders made a big splash in free agency on Monday when they agreed to terms with Jimmy Garoppolo on a three-year deal. However, he's still technically not a member of the team yet and that's because he hasn't signed his contract.

The contract signing was supposed to go down on Thursday and that was supposed to be followed by an introductory press conference with the media, but all of those events ended up getting postponed. Garoppolo was scheduled to meet with the media at 12 p.m. PT and after making everyone wait roughly two-and-a-half hours, the Raiders announced that the press conference wasn't going to happen on Thursday and that it would be rescheduled for Friday.

So what was the reason for the postponement?

The Raiders wouldn't say.

Garoppolo was definitely at the Raiders' facility on Thursday and we know that, because the team shared a video of the quarterback meeting with his old buddy, Josh McDaniels. The Raiders coach spent three seasons with Garoppolo in New England.

The Raiders ended up introducing all of their free agent additions on Thursday with the exception of Garoppolo.

When something like this happens, it could be something as dire as a failed physical, but the more likely scenario is that the two sides just need to iron out a few small things in Garoppolo's three-year, $72.75 million contract.

According to The Athletic, things are "all good" on the Garoppolo front, so Raiders fans shouldn't be worried about this minor snag. That being said, there's always a small reason to worry until the contract is actually signed and it's not signed just yet.