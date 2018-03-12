Jimmy Graham is reportedly a target of two teams that have elite quarterbacks

The top available free agent at a position that has become increasingly important in today's NFL could become the subject of a bidding war. Jimmy Graham, finally healthy and coming off his first double-digit touchdown season since 2014, is set to hit the open market at seemingly the perfect time.

Graham is 31 years old and seemingly still has plenty of gas left in the tank, particularly as a red-zone weapon. And there are two teams preparing to come after him that should be able to make great use of his talents. One of the teams is the one with whom Graham started his career: the New Orleans Saints.

Per NFL.com's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garofolo, there is strong mutual interest between Graham and the Saints.

The #Saints have strong interest in a reunion with TE Jimmy Graham. The feeling is mutual. @MikeGarafolo mentioned this weeks ago, and there is a lot of momentum toward this. A good reason to never burn bridges… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 12, 2018

But that's not the only team that has interest in Graham's services. Garofolo also reported that the Green Bay Packers have reached out to Graham's representatives to gauge his interest in donning green and gold.

It's a new day in Lambeau. The Packers are among the teams that have reached out to TE Jimmy Graham's reps, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. Hey now. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2018

Graham's got quite the choice on his hands: go back and play with Drew Brees again or hook up with Aaron Rodgers and immediately become the most talented tight end the Packers QB has ever had. Graham would be a strong weapon for either team, though given their cast of personnel, it does seem like the Packers probably have the bigger need for his services. Either way, with two playoff contenders in the bidding, Graham is probably in line for a nice little payday this week.