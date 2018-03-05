Jimmy Graham reportedly done in Seattle, could end up reuniting with Saints

Three years after shipping him off to Seattle, it appears the Saints might be interested in bringing Jimmy Graham back to New Orleans.

According to NFL.com, Graham and the Seahawks are expected to part ways when free agency begins and the Saints are expected to be one of several teams that will have interest in going after the 31-year-old tight end.

Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan must have gotten the memo that his team is interested in Graham, because Jordan is already recruiting his former teammate. The two players were sharing memories on Twitter over the weekend and Jordan closed the conversation by saying, "Keep us in mind."

Great times!! Only sayin... King of the air (drew) + the premiere pedigree posterizer (you) =makes even better times... Keep us in mind 🤷🏾‍♂️ — cameron jordan (@camjordan94) March 3, 2018

In one sense, a reunion between Graham and the Saints would make sense because New Orleans could definitely use a pass-catching tight end. Since trading away Graham before the 2015 season, the Saints have gotten almost zero production from their tight ends. In 2017 alone, Coby Fleener, Josh Hill and Michael Hoomanawanui combined for 62 catches and just 472 yards.

To put that in perspective, Graham averaged 88.8 catches and 1,099 yards per year over his final four seasons with the Saints (2011-14).

The big thing standing between Graham and a reunion with the Saints would likely be price. Remember, one of the reasons the Saints traded Graham back in March 2015 is because things got ugly between the two sides. As a matter of fact, things got so ugly that the two sides had to go to arbitration in 2014 to decide if Graham would be classified as a tight end or a wide receiver for the purposes of his tender offer. In the end, the Saints won, and they were able to get Graham under contract with a four-year, $40 million deal that was signed in July 2014.

Eight months after that deal, the Saints shipped him off to Seattle in exchange for center Max Unger and the Seahawks' first round pick in 2015 (31st overall).

if the Saints can get Graham at the right price, they would be adding him to an already lethal offense that includes Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Mark Ingram, Michael Thomas and Ted Ginn Jr. The right price would be important here because the Saints already have a hefty amount of money tied up at tight end. Fleener has an $8 million cap hit in 2018 and cutting him won't fix that. If the Saints release Fleener, they'd get hit with $8.2 million in dead money.

As for Graham, he was drafted by the Saints in 2010 and spent five seasons with the team before being traded to Seattle.