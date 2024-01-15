Don't tell former Dallas Cowboys head coach Jimmy Johnson it's not the 1990s anymore, because he delivered an emotional halftime speech on national television directed at his former team as they struggled with the Green Bay Packers on Super Wild Card Weekend.

"America's Team" fell behind to Jordan Love 27-7 by the halftime break. The Packers scored four straight touchdowns in that first half, including a 64-yard pick six delivered from Dak Prescott to Darnell Savage. Coach Johnson was probably feeling like every Cowboys fan was at halftime, and he absolutely let it fly on Fox.

"I don't need to have people pointing the fingers one thing or another," Johnson said. "You get your rear end in there and you play the way you know how to play! We can win the game! We're gonna open it up, we're gonna go fast tempo. Defense, get after Jordan Love! You can't give him that much time! You do what you're supposed to do and we'll win this game!"

Legendary New York Giants defensive end Michael Strahan was so amped up he got into a three-point stance, while tight end Rob Gronkowski joined the act and accepted the challenge to block him.

This was an embarrassing loss for the Cowboys in more ways than one. It's actually the first time a No. 7 seed has won since the playoffs expanded to 14 teams back in 2020.

Johnson was finally inducted into the Cowboys Ring of Honor last month. He was the first coach to win a college national title and a Super Bowl. He is also clearly a motivational speaker.