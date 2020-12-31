As the Baltimore Ravens look to extend their season into the playoffs with a win on Sunday against the Bengals, they are also locking in a piece of their roster going into 2021. On Thursday, the club inked corner Jimmy Smith to a one-year deal, securing his services through the 2021 season, his agent Drew Rosenhaus told Adam Schefter of ESPN.

The deal is worth $5 million and is even more team-friendly than it even initially looks. Per Schefter, Smith received $500,000 to sign and will have a $2 million base salary. The remaining $2.5 million come via playtime incentives that are considered unlikely to be earned.

Smith recently finished up a five-year, $54.89 million contract with Baltimore and was extended on a one-year, $6 million deal for the 2020 campaign. He was originally set to enter free agency this coming offseason, but this extension now keeps him under team control for another year.

The 32-year-old has spent his entire career with the Ravens after Baltimore selected him with the No. 27 overall pick in the first round of the 2011 draft out of Colorado. For his career, Smith has been a sturdy part of Baltimore secondary, totaling 335 tackles, three sacks, 71 passes defended, and 14 interceptions. He was also a key piece to the secondary during the Ravens' victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XLVII.

In 11 games played this season, Smith has 27 tackles and one pass defended. He ranks as Pro Football Focus' 15th-best corner in the NFL.