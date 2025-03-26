JJ Watt may not be coming out of retirement to take an NFL field this season. The former All-Pro will make a big move in the media, however, as CBS Sports announced Wednesday the future Pro Football Hall of Famer will become an NFL game analyst starting in 2025, pairing with Ian Eagle in the broadcast booth.

Watt, who joined CBS Sports in 2023 as a studio analyst for "The NFL Today," will be part of CBS' No. 2 broadcast team alongside Eagle, the network's Emmy Award-winning play-by-play veteran. The former Houston Texans star, a three-time Defensive Player of the Year, spent the last two seasons working alongside James Brown, Bill Cowher, Nate Burleson and Matt Ryan on "The NFL Today."

"There is nothing better than the energy and excitement of being in the stadium on game day in the NFL," Watt said in a CBS Sports statement. "I couldn't pass up the opportunity to return to that atmosphere each week, working with one of the best in Ian. While I certainly miss delivering hits on the field, it will be nice to leave the stadium without taking any, unless Ian decides to try something crazy."

In conjunction with Watt's move to the booth, Charles Davis will become CBS' lead college football analyst starting in 2026. Davis had served as Eagle's NFL broadcast partner since 2020.

"JJ is one of the greatest players in the history of the NFL, and a future Hall of Famer," CBS Sports president and CEO David Berson said. "Over the last two years, as a studio analyst and on social media, he's connected with fans through his passion, insight and desire to truly have fun. We can't wait for him to now entertain viewers as a game analyst. Listening to JJ and Ian together each week will be a real treat for NFL fans."