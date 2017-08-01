Jobless Colin Kaepernick still ranks in top 50 of NFLPA merchandise sales

It would appear that Colin Kaepernick does have the support of a good portion of the football-watching public after all. According to a report of Peter Schrager from NFL Network's "Good Morning Football," Kaepernick ranks inside the top 50 in NFLPA merchandise sales.

He is the only currently unemployed player on the list.

Exclusively on @gmfb -- Colin Kaepernick comes in at 39th on the @NFLPA official merchandise top 50 list. Only player not on a team. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) August 1, 2017

As Schrager also notes, this news comes as the Baltimore Ravens are gauging public opinion on a potential Kaepernick signing by soliciting direct feedback from fans and former players.

First time on the list since April 2016 when he was 13th for the fiscal year. So if the Ravens are worried about public support... 👀 https://t.co/HNjPHPc1fV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) August 1, 2017

"Talk to your neighbors and your friends and your co-workers, because I think you'll get the same sense that I got, which is every time I hear something negative, I hear something positive and sometimes it shocks me who it's coming from," owner Steve Bisciotti said, via the team's website. "I hope we do what is best for the team and balance that with what's best for the fans. Your opinions matter to us, and we couldn't get a consensus on it in [this room] either."

Current Ravens players sounded eager to see Kaepernick added to the roster as recently as Monday.

"Hell yeah, if he's going to help us win," pass-rusher Terrell Suggs said Sunday. "We have no issues. Not in the locker room. Hell yeah, we want him."

"I would love to have him to come challenge some other quarterbacks," defensive back Ladarius Webb added. "We all know Joe is our guy. We love Mallett. But yeah, we all would like competition around here to make everyone better."

Tony Jefferson, who recently arrived in Baltimore from the Arizona Cardinals and played Kaepernick's 49ers twice a year over the past few seasons, also supported the potential signing. "Colin can play," Jefferson said. "The guy can make plays. He's fast. He has a great arm. I would love to have him."

We'll likely see sometime in the next few days if the Ravens heed the wishes of their players.