The Chargers held on for a 27-20 victory over the lowly Titans in Week 9, but the win came with a significant loss. Left tackle Joe Alt suffered what is believed to be a right high-ankle sprain, his second such injury this season. This time, it is feared the high-ankle sprain may require surgery, according to ESPN.

Alt missed three games earlier this season after suffering the same injury in Week 4, though a longer absence could be in store this time with a Monday MRI set to reveal an official strategy moving forward.

Alt's presence -- or lack thereof -- protecting quarterback Justin Herbert's blindside has been absolutely crucial for the Chargers this season.

Chargers in 2025 Joe Alt on the field Joe Alt off the field Expected points added per play 0.10 -0.03 Net yards per attempt 7.8 6.0 Pressure rate 43.5% 38.4%

The Chargers are 5-1 when Alt plays and 1-2 when he does not. Los Angeles has operated like one of the NFL's top five offenses when Alt is on the field, only to degrade to playing about as well as the Panthers -- the No. 22 offense in EPA per play -- when he is sidelined.

Alt is playing left tackle because Rashawn Slater tore his patellar tendon in the preseason, shortly after becoming the highest-paid offensive lineman in NFL history.

Austin Deculus, who previously started in Alt's place, suffered an ankle injury in Week 7 and was inactive this week despite not carrying an injury designation. Starting guard Mekhi Becton (hand) was also inactive, and right tackle Bobby Hart left with groin and ankle injuries.

On Los Angeles' final offensive drive, the offensive line was, from left to right, Jamaree Salyer, Zion Johnson, Bradley Bozeman, Foster Sarell and Trey Pipkins. It was the first time this season Salyer played left tackle and Sarell's first start at right guard. Pipkins hadn't started since Week 6.

Alt's absence could be the straw that breaks the camel's back. Herbert has taken 28 sacks this season, third-most in the NFL, and he has been contacted 80 times, most in the NFL.

Sunday, against a struggling Titans defense, Herbert was contacted 10 times. With the running backs struggling, he was the team's leading rusher with 57 yards and a touchdown.