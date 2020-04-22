Joe Burrow believes he could score double-digit points in an NBA game

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow is hoping to prove that he can win in the NFL, but he thinks he has the talents to succeed in other sports as well. The national champion -- and likely No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft -- said he thinks he could score double-digit points in an NBA game.

The 2019 Heisman Trophy winner talked to Bleacher Report about how well he thinks he'd fare in an NBA game:

"I could spot up in the corner and get 12 to 15, make a couple threes," he said. "You gotta put me on a team with, like, LeBron or Chris Paul or someone and I can just spot up in the corner and let them go to work and kick it to me, though."

Burrow doesn't think he would be the LeBron James of the league by any stretch, and instead compared himself to Cleveland Cavaliers guard Matthew Dellavedova. While he believe he could get some decent shots up, the QB admits defense would be a problem.

"I'm not gonna be able to guard any of those guys," he said.

In his defense, Burrow does have some serious basketball experience. He played up until his senior year of high school and his parents recently said they thought their son would choose to play basketball in college -- not football.

On Del and Sonya Curry's "Raising Fame" podcast, Jim and Robin Burrow discussed their son's high school career.

"We really still thought that he would probably play basketball. If he was gonna get a chance he'd play basketball in college," Robin said.

She continued, explaining that it was his sophomore year football performance that had him second guessing which sport he would focus on. Robin said Joe came home from school one day and said, "maybe I'm actually a football player."

It's safe to say he is definitely a football player. The LSU star comes from a long line of athletes, from his father to his grandmother, who averaged over 50 points a game at her high school in 1940.

Sports are clearly in the Burrow blood, so if the NFL doesn't work out, maybe Joe will try basketball again and we could really see if he can score those 12 points he's talking about.