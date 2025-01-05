PITTSBURGH -- Joe Burrow briefly exited the Bengals' must-win game against the Steelers after getting sacked by multiple defenders. The sack took place midway through the third quarter with the Bengals ahead 13-7.

Burrow's head hit the ground as he was being sacked by Steelers linebacker Nick Herbig. Burrow laid in apparent pain on the ground while being tended to by Cincinnati's medical staff before he was able to walk off the field under his own power.

The Bengals extended their lead to 16-7 on a field goal one play after Burrow's departure. Fortunately for Cincinnati, Burrow returned to the game on the Bengals' ensuing drive.

Burrow, who started the night with a touchdown pass on Cincinnati's first drive, went into the medical tent shortly after getting to the sideline. Up until that point, Burrow had gone 27 of 33 passes with 200 yards with a touchdown and a pick.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 69.8 YDs 4641 TD 42 INT 8 YD/Att 7.66 View Profile

Burrow's backup, Jake Browning, has not attempted a pass this season. He did go 4-3 as Cincinnati's starting quarterback last year after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11.

Cincinnati needs a win and losses by the Broncos and Dolphins in order to make the playoffs.