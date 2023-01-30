Often compared to Joe Montana, Joe Burrow looked a lot like "Joe Cool" on a critical fourth down in the AFC Championship Game.

Trailing 20-13 at the start of the fourth quarter, the Bengals went for it on fourth-and-6 on the Chiefs' 41-yard yard. Bengals coach Zac Taylor's gutsy decision was rewarded after Burrow went deep and found Ja'Marr Chase for a 35-yard gain. The catch set up Samaje Perine's game-tying score two plays later.

While too conservative at times, the Bengals went for broke with a trip to the Super Bowl at stake. Burrow, after being sacked four times in the first half, has had tremendous success getting the ball to Chase, who won a national title with Burrow at LSU in 2019.

The duo is now trying to deliver the first Lombardi Trophy to Cincinnati.