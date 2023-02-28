Joe Burrow receiving a contract extension this offseason is pretty much a sure thing. The only question is when a deal between Burrow and the Bengals will get done.

Bengals general manager Duke Tobin provided an update on the situation from the NFL combine. Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract.

"It's not done yet," Tobin said regarding extension conversations between the team and Burrow's representatives, via Cincinnati.com. "I've been pretty vocal about what Joe means to us. My job is to facilitate his success.

"His contract will get done when it gets done. It's a good problem to have. He's a vital part of what we're doing."

Shortly after his team's AFC title-game loss to the Chiefs, Bengals coach Zac Taylor said earlier this offseason that Burrow's extension talk "starts now, internally." Burrow has one year remaining on his rookie contract that will carry an $11.5M cap hit in 2023. He's set to become a free agent in 2025, but is expected to receive a long-term extension before the start of the 2023 season.

Taylor wouldn't get into the specifics at the time regarding Burrow's specific monetary value to the Bengals, who have won as many playoff games with Burrow (five) over the past two years as they did during the franchise's previous 53 seasons.

"Fortunately, I don't have to put that on paper, in terms of what that is," Taylor said, via Pro Football Talk. "That's just the business we're in right now. He's everything we want to be about. He's a hard worker. He cares about his teammates. He cares about where he's from -- Ohio. This fanbase, I think he represents us the right way.

"And so, we take a lot of pride in having Joe Burrow as our quarterback."

The 2022 season was a highly successful one for Burrow, who was selected to his first Pro Bowl after helping the Bengals match the franchise record of 12 regular-season wins. He helped the Bengals win 10 consecutive games after the team slogged to a 4-4 start. Burrow is one of five finalists for this year's MVP award.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

Prior to the start of the playoffs, Burrow was open about his desire to play long term for the Bengals. An Ohio native, Burrow played college football at nearby Ohio State before winning the Heisman Trophy and a national title at LSU.

"My plan is to be here my whole career," Burrow said during an interview with NBC Sports' Maria Taylor. "Hopefully, Zac [Taylor] is here my whole career, and hopefully a lot of our guys are around for as long as my career as they can be.

"I have a lot of confidence in the front office doing their jobs in the offseason. We've drafted well. We've brought in great free agents. We've claimed guys off waivers that have really made an impact on our team. I think we have one of the best front offices in the league.

"Zac, in my opinion, is the best coach in the league. So that gives me a lot of confidence to go out there and say that."

Bengals owner Mike Brown, when recently asked on Burrow's future with the franchise, made it clear that the franchise's primary objective this offseason is coming to terms with their quarterback on a long-term deal.

"He's going to have a long career," Brown told the team's radio broadcast during Super Wild Card Weekend, per ESPN. "We certainly want it to be here. I think his window will extend over his whole career. But there is the fact that when you don't have to pay the quarterback some extraordinary amount, that leaves room to pay other players more and, therefore, you can keep more players that are good players."

Burrow will certainly be compensated as one of the NFL's best quarterbacks, but it appears that he will do his part in making sure the Bengals can keep as much as their core together as possible. He will likely mimic the Tom Brady approach to contracts, an approach that has helped Brady become the most successful player in league history.

Along with Burrow, the Bengals' intent is to keep their receiving corps in the fold for the foreseeable future. That includes second-year phenom Ja'Marr Chase and third-year veteran Tee Higgins. The Bengals will likely be parting ways with several notable soon-to-be free agents this offseason that include linebacker Germaine Pratt and safety Jessie Bates III.

"How important is it to keep intact? It's vital," Tobin said on Tuesday when asked about keeping the Bengals' core together. "It's my job. It's my job to have as many good players on our football team as we can fit in."