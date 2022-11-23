The Cincinnati Bengals are on a two-game win streak, and they may return their best offensive weapon this week against the Tennessee Titans as Joe Burrow and Co. continue to fight for the top spot in the AFC North. Wednesday, Burrow told reporters that he expects star wideout Ja'Marr Chase to play in Week 12.

Chase has missed the past three games due to a hip injury. Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters earlier this week that Chase would return to practice, and is truly day-to-day. The Bengals have gone 2-1 without Chase in the starting lineup, and rebounded after an embarrassing 32-13 loss to the rival Cleveland Browns on Halloween. When Burrow was asked Wednesday if he learned anything about himself with his No. 1 wideout sidelined, he smiled and responded: "I am who I thought I was," per ESPN.

Ja'Marr Chase CIN • WR • #1 TAR 74 REC 47 REC YDs 605 REC TD 6 FL 1 View Profile

Chase is averaging 86.4 receiving yards and just under one touchdown reception per game this season. Despite the injury, Chase had his two best individual performances before being sidelined, catching seven passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns against the New Orleans Saints, and eight catches for 130 yards and two touchdowns against the Atlanta Falcons.

The Bengals have a divisional-round rematch this week in Nashville against the Titans, who have the third-worst pass defense in the NFL (266.8 passing yards allowed per game). The Bengals' first Week 12 injury report is scheduled to come out this afternoon, and it will be interesting to see Chase's status.