Thursday night's game against the Baltimore Ravens was not a must-win for the Cincinnati Bengals. The 34-20 loss did make it significantly tougher for the Bengals to make the playoffs, however, especially with Joe Burrow spraining his wrist in the loss.

Cincinnati's chances at making the playoffs are just 38%, according to Sportsline data scientist Stephen Oh. The Bengals' playoff chances drop further, to 25%, if Burrow's injury causes him to miss Cincinnati's upcoming at home against Pittsburgh and on the road in Jacksonville on "Monday Night Football."

The loss dropped the Bengals to 5-5 and 0-3 in the division while essentially ending any hopes of a third consecutive AFC North title. Cincinnati's remaining division games are against Pittsburgh in Weeks 12 and 16 and at home against the Cleveland Browns in Week 18.

Thursday night's loss dropped the Bengals to 10th in the AFC standings, just behind Las Vegas (5-5) and Indianapolis (5-5) and just ahead of Buffalo (5-5). Houston (5-4), who defeated the Bengals this past Sunday, would own the AFC's seventh and final playoff spot if the postseason started today.

Adding insult to injury is the fact that the Bengals have the NFL's toughest remaining schedule. Six of the Bengals' seven remaining games are against teams with winning record (the Colts, their Week 14 opponent, is the only team that does not currently have a winning record).

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 66.8 YDs 2309 TD 15 INT 6 YD/Att 6.33 View Profile

Given Burrow's injury, the Bengals may be facing their toughest test over the next two weeks. Cincinnati cannot afford a loss to the Steelers, who at 6-3 are currently fifth in the conference standings. It would most likely have to run the table if it loses to both Pittsburgh and Jacksonville.

Obviously, the Bengals' playoff hopes rest on Burrow's health. But even a healthy Burrow won't cure all of the team's issues.

Cincinnati's offensive line hasn't performed to the level many thought it would after acquiring Orlando Brown Jr. this past offseason. The running game relies too much on Joe Mixon, and the passing game has been largely out of sync with Tee Higgins missing time with injuries. Defensively, the Bengals have quickly become one of the league's worst teams against the run after allowing 188 yards and three touchdowns against Houston and 157 yards and two scores against Baltimore.

While things may look bleak, there is hope if you're a Bengals fan assuming Burrow's injury won't keep him out for a significant period of time. Cincinnati's tight ends have picked up the slack as of late. The offense still has other capable weapons in Mixon, Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd. There are things the offense can do to better protect Burrow from a schematic standpoint.

After facing the likes of C.J. Stroud and Lamar Jackson in recent weeks, the Bengals will face Kenny Pickett, Gardner Minshew and Joshua Dobbs (who has played extremely well during his first two games with the Vikings) in three out of the next four weeks. They're also slated to face Browns rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson in Week 18.

On special teams, the Bengals still have one of the league's better kickers in Evan McPherson, who is surely motivated to play better down the stretch after missing four field goals during the season's first 10 games.

At quarterback, the Bengals received a gutsy effort from Jake Browning in relief work on Thursday night. He led Cincinnati on a pair of scoring drives, took care of the ball and hit Chase late in the game for his first career touchdown. It's conceivable he can do similar things to what Minshew and Dobbs have done for their teams in recent weeks.

As alluded to above, the AFC is full of five- and six-win teams. Only the Ravens (8-3) and Chiefs (7-2) have started to separate from the field. It's possible that a nine-win team makes the playoffs, but given the Bengals' record vs. AFC teams (1-5), they will most likely have to win at least 10 games unless the Steelers, Browns, Texans, Colts, Raiders and Bills all go into a tailspin.

When looking at their schedule, the Bengals will likely need to win at home against the Colts and Cardinals, and win their remaining three games against divisional foes. If they defeat the Colts and Cardinals but go 2-1 in their remaining games against the North, the Bengals would probably have to win on the road at either Jacksonville or Kansas City, which won't be easy.

Other teams have won the Super Bowl while being a similar spot the Bengals currently find themselves in. The 1988 49ers won it all after a 6-5 start. The 2005 Steelers won eight straight games (including Super Bowl XL) after starting 7-5. But both of those teams had their starting quarterbacks in tow, which is something the Bengals currently can't count on.

With or without Burrow, the final seven games will ultimately define the Bengals' season. No one knows that better than Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, who sent a message to the team and Cincinnati's fan base following Thursday night's loss.

"Don't get it twisted on what kind of team we have," Taylor said. "We've got a chance to regroup, and all of the things that we wanted to do are still in front of us. We're going to have opportunities to do that.

"We control our own destiny at this point, by winning these games in front of us, starting with Pittsburgh, and I know our guys are going to be fired up and have the right mindset to go and do that."