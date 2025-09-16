The Cincinnati Bengals are set to be without star quarterback Joe Burrow for at least three months after he suffered a brutal toe injury that requires surgery. In the wake of Burrow's devastating injury, the Bengals are signing veteran quarterbacks Mike White and Sean Clifford to the team's practice squad, according to NFL Media.

White signed with the Buffalo Bills in January 2025 and spent training camp and the preseason with the team. However, White was released during the final roster cuts. White was originally selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the fifth round of the 2018 NFL Draft. He has also spent time with the New York Jets and Miami Dolphins during his NFL career.

White has completed 61.4% of his passes for 2,247 yards and nine touchdowns, while tossing 13 interceptions throughout his career. White has seven career starts under his belt, which all came with the Jets during the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Ironically enough, White threw for a career-high 405 yards against the Bengals on Halloween during the 2021 season while playing for the Jets.

Meanwhile, Clifford was originally selected by the Green Bay Packers in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft following a stellar career at Penn State. Clifford spent the past two seasons on Green Bay's active roster and practice squad before being released by the team during final roster cuts this season. He has only completed one career NFL pass, which came in 2023 in relief of Jordan Love.

The Bengals are quite familiar with Clifford's resume. Clifford worked out for the Bengals prior to the 2023 NFL Draft and did attend nearby St. Xavier High School in Cincinnati.

In the wake of Burrow's injury, the Bengals will turn to Jake Browning to lead the offense for the foreseeable future. In relief of Burrow, Browning completed 21-of-32 passes for 241 yards to go along with two touchdowns and three interceptions in Sunday's 31-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Brett Rypien will serve as the primary backup signal caller to Browning. Rypien landed on the Bengals practice squad after being released by the Minnesota Vikings during final roster cuts this summer. The veteran quarterback has spent time with the Denver Broncos and Los Angeles Rams in addition to the Vikings and has logged four career starts.

The Bengals, who are 2-0 on the season, take on the Vikings in Week 3.