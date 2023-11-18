Joe Burrow's season-ending injury has put a third straight AFC title game pitting the Bengals and Chiefs against one another in major jeopardy. The previous two matchups, however, have certainly left an impact on a portion of Chiefs fans who have decided to donate to cause near and dear to the star quarterback's heart.

Chiefs fans have been donating to The Joe Burrow Hunger Relief Fund since the news of his injury was announced Friday afternoon. The donations appeared to be inspired by a Chiefs fans Facebook group that posted a link to Burrow's foundation while urging followers to donate.

"From a Chiefs fan, get healed up Joe," said one of the posts on the fund's website. "I'm sorry your season had to end this way, you're a great person & competitor supporting an amazing organization."

"Heal up Joe!" said another post. "The rivalry will pick back up next season, but the love flows this season. Week 17 won't be the same."

The post quickly gained momentum, which donations pouring in and comments posted on the Facebook page offering support for Burrow, who tore a ligament in his wrist during the Bengals' loss to the Ravens this past Thursday night.

Several Bills fans have also donated while offering their support. Like the Chiefs, the Bengals and Bills have played in several big games over the past two years. The two cities and franchises developed a bond during Damar Hamlin's scary injury situation during January's game between the teams.

While he has yet to win that coveted Super Bowl ring, Burrow has earned something else during his short time in the NFL: the respect of other teams' fan bases who are now hoping for a fast and successful recovery.