Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow was officially ruled out of the remainder of Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he injured his toe in the second quarter. Burrow sustained a turf toe injury, as initially reported by FOX19 Cincinnati and confirmed by NFL Media.

Burrow, who was initially questionable to return, left the game after he was sacked by Jaguars pass rusher Arik Armstead with 9:02 left in the first half. Burrow remained on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with the assistance of the Bengals' training staff. He was helped to the locker room moments later.

The NFL's reigning Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow went 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving Sunday's game. Despite Burrow's absence, the Bengals improved to 2-0 after recording a 31-27 win.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide an update on Burrow after the game.

Burrow was replaced on Sunday by Jack Browning, a seven-year veteran who has been with the Bengals since the 2021 season. Browning, who went 4-3 as Cincinnati's starter after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11, threw for 241 yards and two touchdowns and three picks in Sunday's win. He scored the game-winning touchdown on a 1-yard run with 18 seconds left.

While there is officially time table yet, the expectation is that the injury could sideline Burrow for multiple weeks. Cincinnati has upcoming road games against the Vikings and Broncos before returning home to face the Lions on Oct. 5.