Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Jaguars after he injured his toe in the second quarter.

Burrow left the game after he was sacked by Jaguars pass rusher Arik Armstead with 9:02 left in the first half. Burrow remained on the ground for several moments before leaving the field with the assistance of the Bengals' training staff. He was helped to the locker room moments later.

The NFL's reigning Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow went 7 of 13 for 76 yards and a touchdown prior to leaving Sunday's game.

Burrow has been replaced by Jack Browning, a seven-year veteran who has been with the Bengals since the 2021 season. Browning completed four of his seven passes for 45 yards in Burrow's stead, but he threw a costly interception to Eric Murray. In 2023, Browning went 4-3 as Cincinnati's starter after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury in Week 11.