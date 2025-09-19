Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery on his turf toe Friday morning, coach Zac Taylor announced. There is no timeline for his return, but CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones reports Burrow is expected to be sidelined for three months.

The star quarterback suffered the injury during the second quarter of Sunday's 31-27 win against the Jacksonville Jaguars when he was sacked by Arik Armstead. Burrow remained on the turf for several moments before the training staff helped him off the field. Burrow later appeared on crutches and with a walking boot following an MRI. Foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson is overseeing his case, according to ESPN.

The reigning NFL Comeback Player of the Year completed 7 of 13 passes for 76 yards and a touchdown before his exit. Veteran backup Jake Browning took over and delivered a late game-winning score, lifting Cincinnati to a 2-0 start. He completed 21 of 32 attempts for 241 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, including the game-winning 1-yard touchdown run with just 18 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter.

With Burrow sidelined until at least December, Browning will likely guide the Bengals' offense through upcoming road trips to the Minnesota Vikings and Denver Broncos before the Bengals return home Oct. 5 against the Detroit Lions. Cincinnati also has Brett Rypien on its practice squad.

Bengals coach Zac Taylor did not provide a detailed update on Burrow's condition after the game, but the team is prepared to rely on Browning's experience. The former undrafted free agent out of Washington is in his fifth season with Cincinnati after spending the first two years of his NFL career on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad.

Browning has shown he can handle the starting role under pressure. In 2023, he started seven games for the Bengals after Burrow suffered a season-ending wrist injury, winning three of his first four starts -- including a dramatic 14-point comeback in overtime against the Vikings. He became the first Cincinnati quarterback to win three of his first four starts since Boomer Esiason in 1984.

Browning finished as the NFL completion percentage (70.4%) in 2023, throwing for 1,936 yards and 12 touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Browning re-signed with the Bengals on a two-year deal in April 2024 and enters the 2025 season as a reliable backup while Burrow recovers from his latest injury.