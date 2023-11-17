Joe Burrow has been ruled out of the Bengals' Week 11 matchup with the Ravens after suffering a right wrist injury, the team announced. Cincy's quarterback departed to the locker room midway through the second quarter after dealing with an injury to his throwing hand. He was initially listed as questionable to return before ultimately being downgraded and put on the shelf for the rest of the night in what resulted in a 34-20 win for the Ravens.

That wrist had been the topic of conversation leading into this game after a social media post caught Burrow wearing some sort of wrap on that hand exiting the team bus in Baltimore.

Burrow completed a touchdown pass to running back Joe Mixon to cap off a 12-play, 82-yard touchdown drive and was in noticeable discomfort upon making the throw. He was then looked at by trainers in the blue medical tent. Upon emerging from the tent, Burrow attempted to throw a couple of passes on the sideline. On his second attempt, Prime Video cameras caught the ball fumbling out of Burrow's hand with the quarterback shaking his head, seemingly with the resignation that he could not get a grip.

It was at that point that Burrow jogged to the locker room and Jake Browning relieved him at quarterback.

Coming out of the halftime locker room for the third quarter, Burrow emerged in uniform but without a helmet. He was seen putting an earpiece in to seemingly listen in on the offensive play-calling. Head coach Zac Taylor then told Prime Video's Kaylee Hartung that the team probably won't see Burrow for the remainder of the night, which was a precursor to the team officially ruling him out. They made it official in the third quarter.

The former No. 1 overall pick, who had been dealing with a calf injury in the early portions of the season, finally started to return to form in recent weeks. Since Week 5, Burrow had completed 74.1% of his passes, which was the best completion percentage in the NFL over that stretch. Before suffering the injury, Burrow completed 11 of his 17 passes against the Ravens for 101 yards and a touchdown.