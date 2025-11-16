Joe Burrow returned to practice in a limited capacity last week, fueling speculation as to when the Bengals' Pro Bowl quarterback will playing again.

CBS Sports' Melanie Collins provided an update on Burrow's progress and the Bengals plans for him during Cincinnati's Week 11 34-12 loss to the Steelers. Burrow did 7-on-7 work during practice last week, with the plan being for him to throw 11 on 11 against the scout team this upcoming week.

"A number of reports have come out about when he'll return to the field," Collins said. "I was told by the Bengals this morning that Week 13 against the Ravens is a possibility, as is Week 14 against the Bills. But as of now, no definitive return date for Joe Burrow."

Burrow, who hasn't played since sustaining his turf toe injury back in Week 2, said last week that "a lot of variables" will go into his return. He did acknowledge that it would be "very" meaningful to make his return in Baltimore, the site of where his 2023 season-ending injury took place.

"The number one is how [the toe] is feeling ... ," Burrow said last week. "So we'll just take it day by day, like we have been throughout the rehab process."

With Burrow out, the Bengals have received steady play at quarterback from Joe Flacco, who was traded from Cleveland to Cincinnati after the Bengals went 0-3 with Jack Browning under center.

The top overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, Burrow led the Bengals to the Super Bowl in 2021, his first full season as the team's starting quarterback. He led Cincinnati to within a game of the Super Bowl the following season while garnering serious MVP consideration.

Last year, Burrow, 28, won NFL Comeback Player of the Year for a second time after leading the NFL with 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns.

Cincinnati has gone just 1-7 since Burrow's injury. While defense has been the team's Achilles heel, neither side of the ball was very good during Sunday's 34-12 loss to Pittsburgh. The offense committed two critical turnovers that led to two Steelers touchdowns.