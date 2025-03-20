Joe Burrow doesn't have any control over how the NFL schedule is made, but if he did, it sounds like he would definitely be sending the Cincinnati Bengals to Europe this year.

The NFL will be holding seven international games in 2025 and although the Bengals haven't been scheduled for a home team in any of those games, they could still end up playing in Europe. The Bengals are scheduled to play a road game against three different teams that will be hosting an international game: The Browns (London), Steelers (Dublin) and Dolphins (Madrid).

Over the past few week, there had been some speculation that the Bengals might be playing in Spain against the Dolphins and Burrow obviously heard those rumors, because he responded to them on Instagram.

"Please be true."

That sounds like a guy who really wants to play in Spain. The game in Madrid will mark the NFL's first game ever in the Spanish city. The mayor of Madrid recently revealed that this game will be played in November, but despite some internet speculation, he didn't reveal who the Dolphins will be playing, so it's still up in the air at this point.

The NFL has already announced the home teams for the seven international games and here's a quick look at that list:

Dublin, Madrid and Berlin are all hosting a regular-season game for the first time. Earlier this week, we made some predictions about who the road teams will be in each of those games. For the game in Madrid, it feels like the Bengals or Commanders would make the most sense, so Burrow's wish might actually come true. You can check out all of our predictions here.

If the NFL hasn't selected an opponent for the Dolphins in Spain yet, then Burrow might have just pushed the Bengals to the front of the line because having a star quarterback who actually wants to be sent overseas for a game in a new city would certainly reflect well on the league.

The NFL is expected to announce the road teams in each international game, along with the full 2025 schedule, in May.