Joe Burrow is off to one of the most prolific starts to an NFL career that the league has ever seen. The Bengals quarterback finds himself in the AFC Championship game for the second consecutive season following a dominant win in the divisional round against the Bills in Buffalo. He is the only quarterback formerly taken No. 1 overall to reach the conference title game multiple times within his first three seasons. That latest victory to get him there now has Burrow entering even more rarified air in NFL history and, if that history is to be repeated, could result in Cincinnati's first Super Bowl title.

Burrow is just the third quarterback since 1950 to register at least five playoff wins in his first three seasons. He knots himself with Steelers legend Ben Roethlisberger with five wins and is just one behind Russell Wilson, who holds the record with six wins over the course of his first three years in the league.

The only thing that Burrow currently doesn't have in common with both Wilson and Roethlisberger over this same stretch is a Super Bowl win, which each of those quarterbacks were able to accomplish during their second seasons in the league. While Burrow may be a bit late to that party as he makes his bid for his first title in Year 3, he is going down a path that has only produced Lombardi Trophies to this point.

Joe Burrow CIN • QB • #9 CMP% 68.3 YDs 4475 TD 35 INT 12 YD/Att 7.38 View Profile

If Burrow were to reach the mountaintop and win Super Bowl LVII in Arizona in a few weeks, he'd also leap over both of these quarterbacks for the most playoff wins by a signal-caller in his first three seasons since 1950, notching seven postseason victories under his belt by that point.

Burrow has shown time and time again that the playoff stage isn't too bright for him and Sunday's victory was just the latest example. He started the game by completing his first nine passes in a snowy Highmark Stadium for 105 yards and two touchdowns to quickly build up a 14-0 cushion for Cincinnati. Over that run, Burrow completed passes to six different receivers, slicing and dicing his way through the snow and Buffalo's defense. He finished 23 of 36 for 242 yards and two touchdowns to go along with 31 yards rushing.

To tie himself with Wilson, he'll need to once again go into Arrowhead Stadium and take down the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship game just like he did a year ago to advance to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.