There is only one active quarterback who has ever beaten Patrick Mahomes in the playoffs, and that quarterback is Joe Burrow. The Bengals star knows what it takes to beat the Chiefs in a postseason, which is the daunting task that the Philadelphia Eagles will face in Super Bowl LIX.

Since losing to the Bengals in the 2021 AFC Championship game, the Chiefs have rolled off nine straight postseason wins, which is tied for the second-longest streak in NFL history. If they beat the Eagles, that will push their streak to 10, which will tie the 2001-05 Patriots for the longest streak ever.

So will the Chiefs' streak continue? Burrow was asked to give his Super Bowl pick in New Orleans this week and although some players will duck that question by not giving a definitive pick, Burrow actually gave an answer. Not only that, but he gave his one key to the game.

"I think it will come down to whether the Eagles can run the ball or not," Burrow said on FS1's Breakfast Ball. "I haven't seen anyone run the ball on the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, so I'm going to take the Chiefs."

The fact that Burrow is taking the Chiefs is somewhat surprising, if only because of the rivalry between Cincinnati and Kansas City. Burrow's teammate, Ja'Marr Chase, made it clear that he would be rooting for the Eagles because he doesn't like Kansas City, but Burrow apparently doesn't share those hostile feelings toward the Chiefs.

The key to the game that Burrow mentioned is also a solid one. No opposing running back has ever rushed for 100 yards on the Chiefs in a postseason game under Steve Spagnuolo. The Kansas City defense has an 18-game streak going, and that streak will be getting a big test on Super Bowl Sunday with a matchup against Saquon Barkley, who led the NFL in rushing.

As for Mahomes, he has a 17-3 career record in the playoffs. Not only does he have a loss to Burrow, but he also has two losses to Tom Brady. In a twist, Brady will actually be in the building for Super Bowl LIX because he'll be calling the game for Fox.