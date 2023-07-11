Joe Burrow isn't one to get into the depths of the Cincinnati Bengals' rivalry with the Kansas City Chiefs. Talking has been going on between both sides this offseason, especially after Kansas City beat Cincinnati for the first time in four tries en route to the Chiefs' second Super Bowl title in four years.

The Chiefs are the NFL's current superpower. The Bengals are hoping to get there, which is why Burrow won't go too deep into the rivalry.

"The best thing about that is it's all settled on the field," Burrow said, via Complex Sports. "So we'll see them in December."

No harm done with those comments, especially since the Chiefs got the better of the Bengals in the AFC Championship game. In the previous year, Cincinnati beat Kansas City in the AFC Championship game at Arrowhead Stadium, but couldn't close the deal in the Super Bowl.

The Chiefs were able to, and let the Bengals know about it. Cincinnati has been doing some talking of its own as well, as the Bengals are the only team that seems to beat the Chiefs on a regular basis. Ja'Marr Chase and Travis Kelce have provided the most recent smack talk between the Bengals and Chiefs.

Where the Chiefs are is where Burrow wants to be. To get to the top of the NFL, beating the Chiefs is paramount.

"I think we've put a great plan together the last couple of years, now we just have to finish it off," Burrow said. "We have essentially the same team with, you know, a couple lost pieces, but we also added a couple pieces that I think will help us. So just continuing to grind every day and get better and better.

"It sounds cliché, but that's really how you do it. You can't focus too much on the future. You just have to focus on perfecting every day and perfecting your craft every day. Whatever you're working on, just give it your all and you know, the rest usually takes care of itself."