Cincinnati Bengals safety Jessie Bates has been absent from training camp over contract negotiations, but his quarterback has no bad blood over the star's absence. Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is not worried about Bates missing out on practice time and will welcome him back whenever he returns.

On Wednesday, Burrow spoke about Bates' absence, saying (via SI.com), "Jessie's business is his business. When he's ready to come back, we'll be excited to have him. Obviously a great player, great person, great friend. So when his business is over, we'll welcome him back with open arms."

Since Bates did not yet sign a franchise tag, he will not receive fines for not attending training camp and preseason, because he is not under contract.

For the team's first preseason game, Bates did go to Paul Brown Stadium, but it was to watch the matchup against the Arizona Cardinals, not compete with the team.

Last season, Bates helped the Bengals advance to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Los Angeles Rams. In four games of the postseason, he recorded two interception and six defended passes.

Bates joined the Bengals in 2018 when he was drafted by the team in the second round, with the No. 54 overall pick. He has 10 interceptions, one defensive touchdown, 35 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and recoveries and 408 tackles in his time in Cinncinnati.