NEW ORLEANS -- It's probably not an exaggeration to say that this offseason is going to be one of the biggest ever in franchise history for the Cincinnati Bengals.

Not only is Ja'Marr Chase looking to get a contract extension, but the Bengals also have to decide if they want to keep Tee Higgins, who played on the franchise tag in 2024. On top of that, the team also has to figure out what it's going to do with Trey Hendrickson, who made it clear this week that he either wants a new deal or wants to be traded. Hendrickson, who led the NFL in sacks in 2024, is under contract for just one more year on a deal that will pay him just $15.8 million in 2025, which is nowhere near the top of the market at his position.

The good news for each of those guys is that their biggest cheerleader this offseason has been Joe Burrow. The Bengals star quarterback has made it clear that he wants to keep the nucleus of the team together.

During an interview on Thursday on FS1's "Breakfast Ball," Burrow sent a message to the front office, making it clear that he wants to see these deals get done and that he knows the Bengals have the salary cap space to pull it off.

"We have the cap space to get it done," Burrow said. "I want to make it happen. Everybody involved -- Trey, Tee, Ja'Marr, Mike [Gesicki] -- we all want to stay together. When you have guys who are motivated like that, I think you can get those things done."

Burrow was asked if he had any confidence that the Bengals front office, which has had a reputation over the years of being somewhat frugal, would be willing to pay everyone what they're worth.

"I do," Burrow said.

According to Over the Cap, the Bengals are expected to rank in the top 10 for available cap space this offseason with roughly $46.5 million. The Bengals could potentially make even more cap space if they restructure Burrow's contract, which he said he's willing to do.

"I know how important it is to keep great players together and so, I'm going to do what it takes and I know they will, too," Burrow said on the "Up and Adams Show" with Kay Adams. "Hopefully our organization does what it takes to keep everyone around."

The 28-year-old Burrow signed a five-year, $275 million contract in September 2023.

Burrow also said that the front office wants these deals to "happen," which seems to be a sign that he's been in close communication with the Bengals front office about the big decisions that the team will be facing this offseason.

"Me, Ja'Marr, Tee, Trey, Mike G, we have guys that want to play together and so, we're going to find a way to make that work," Burrow said. "Our organization wants to make it happen too. Guys wants to get paid what they're worth."

Burrow has been more vocal this offseason and that that's not a coincidence.

"I think part of the job of being a quarterback of an organization is figuring out ways to make the team better and you want to be collaborative with the front office to make the team as good as you can," Burrow told Adams. "I'm taking that to heart. Based on conversations I've had with our players, they want to be here and they want to do what it takes to be here, so we'll see what ends up happening, but I'm excited about our chances."

The biggest question mark this offseason might be Tee Higgins because he's the only one who will be a free agent in March, so there's only so much time to get a deal done with him. During an interview on First Take, Burrow explained why he wants Higgins to return to Cincinnati.

"When he's on the field, he's a game-changer for us," Burrow said. "Not only for our team, but for Ja'Marr, teams can't just focus in on him and double him and cloud him, they have to worry about Tee Higgins on the other side of the field. We have the [cap] space we need to keep both of those guys."

Burrow sounds optimistic that the Bengals can bring Higgins -- and everyone else -- back for another run, but the front office in Cincinnati loves to play hard ball, so it will be certainly be interesting to see what happens.