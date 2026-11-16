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🐯 Five things to know Monday
- Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase demolished the Steelers. Something had to give between two of the NFL's hottest teams, and boy, did it ever. The Bengals and Steelers entered Week 10 with four-game win streaks and a share of the AFC North lead. Cincinnati extended its run of dominance and took sole possession of first place in the division with a 38-18 beatdown. Burrow remained in MVP form in his fifth consecutive game with at least four touchdowns, and he linked up with Ja'Marr Chase for more than half of his production. Chase posted the fourth 200-yard game of his already legendary career and finished the night with 11 catches for an eye-popping 231 yards. Maybe the Steelers would have fared better had they upgraded their offense around Aaron Rodgers at the trade deadline.
- Georgia strengthened its grip on college football's No. 1 ranking. The Bulldogs are the top team in the Coaches Poll in the wake of another dominant win. When the AP Top 25 rankings are released today, we project that they will stand tall atop that poll, too. In a season defined by rampant parity, the Bulldogs have done nothing lately but separate themselves from the pack as the clear best team in America. Behind them is another trail of carnage following Week 11. Kentucky and LSU slipped out of College Football Playoff contention with their losses, opening the door for Wake Forest to swoop in as a strong candidate for an at-large berth in the 12-team field.
- Ciryl Gane and Kayla Harrison retained their titles at UFC 334. Gane outlasted Josh Hokit in his first defense of the heavyweight championship to headline the night, and Harrison strengthened her claim to be the greatest women's MMA fighter with a late submission of the legendary Amanda Nunes in defense of her bantamweight title. This would be the perfect opportunity for Harrison to retire on top. Speaking of retirement, Stephen Thompson closed out his career in style with a knockout at Madison Square Garden. And on the more stunning side of things, Bilal Hasan suffered a major upset loss to Luis Gurule in the main card opener. The UFC announced a handful of 2027 events during the broadcast, and we have some more fights we'd like to see in the wake of these results.
- Kentucky could fall out of the college basketball Top 25. At the same time that teams like Michigan State and Texas Tech surge in the rankings, the Wildcats might be in for a tumble all the way out of today's AP Top 25. While the Spartans were busy putting the nation on notice at the Champions Classic, the Wildcats spent last week fighting to avoid an embarrassing upset to Northern Arizona. Coach Mark Pope is under pressure after the one-point win.
- MLB free agency moves and rumors are flying after the GM Meetings. The biggest agreement to emerge from the meetings was a four-year deal between the Red Sox and reigning NLCS MVP Jake Bauers. Boston is far from done, according to our Julian McWilliams, who canvassed the scene in Las Vegas as executives and agents engaged in important pre-lockout talks. Also, keep an eye on the Rangers now that they have entered the mix for prized Japanese slugger Teruaki Sato. The Blue Jays have their eyes on a potential trade for Ketel Marte, but they are not alone as another AL East team made calls to gauge a potential swap with the Diamondbacks.
✈️ Do not miss this: Nationwide ground stop impacts football weekend
The nationwide ground stop the FAA issued Friday could not have come at a more disruptive time for football teams since it was a travel day for numerous squads. The NFL schedule went off without a hitch save for some referee reassignments and a rare instance in which four officials worked multiple games in one day. Travel hiccups were much more defined in the college game and impacted countless games, some of which were delayed multiple hours to accommodate teams' late arrivals.
Of the 14 highest-profile games that featured programs which experienced travel issues, those teams went 9-5, so it's hard to say the flight disruptions were to blame for any poor play.
The biggest snag came in the matchup between Ole Miss and Oklahoma. A handful of challenges including a timed-out flight crew and a small airport left the Rebels grounded until Saturday and led the SEC to push the game to Sunday.
The conference's decision was highly unpopular among Oklahoma stakeholders. Sooners athletic director Roger Denny put the league on blast for forcing his program to comply with the schedule change. Legendary former Sooners coach Bob Stoops chimed in with his own criticism of commissioner Greg Sankey.
In the end, the Sooners pulled off a 24-17 win anyway. Their revitalized offense controlled the game flow in a victory over a ranked opponent and provided proof of concept that Jason Witten could be the answer as the team's potential full-time offensive coordinator. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott even said Witten could be an NFL coach.
📝 NFL Week 10 takeaways
- Injuries: QB Drake Maye might be done for the season -- the Patriots fear a broken ankle suffered against Detroit in Germany. Maye was hurt when Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson sacked him, and Hutchinson didn't fare any better because he sustained a potentially season-ending knee injury while celebrating the play. Lastly, Brock Bowers was in and out of action for the Raiders with an ankle problem. Prior to Sunday's action, the Ravens announced Lamar Jackson will be out six to 10 weeks as he recovers from surgery on a broken and dislocated thumb. Another quarterback injury to monitor: Geno Smith's ankle issue. He left in the third quarter of the Jets' loss not long after a brief absence to go through the NFL's concussion protocol.
- Winners and losers: Two of the most successful teams at the NFL trade deadline proved why they deserved all of their hype. The Vikings and Chiefs are clear victors from the flurry of in-season transactions. In his first game back in Minnesota, Kirk Cousins led his new team to its second-highest-scoring performance of the season and made the Vikings look like more legitimate Super Bowl contenders. And it did not take long for Josh Downs to score his first touchdown for Kansas City. He helped unlock the best version of Patrick Mahomes in a blowout win over the Falcons.
- Grades: The Raiders' decision to deal Cousins at the trade deadline set the stage for Fernando Mendoza to make his NFL starting debut. He turned in a decent individual performance in a 21-13 loss to the Seahawks -- and scored his first touchdown on a 10-yard keeper -- but did not get much help from his supporting cast. The full product earned a "C+" grade on our Week 10 report card.
- Overreactions: Time to add another name to the hot seat? Our Zach Pereles thinks so. He determined it is not far-fetched for Texans coach DeMeco Ryans to worry about his job security following a disastrous loss to the Browns. Houston led 17-0 and surrendered 20 consecutive points in the defeat, which put the disappointing squad further behind pace on its quest to climb out of a deep hole and reach the postseason.
- History: With three rookie quarterbacks making their first career starts, there have now been 50 different starting QBs across the league this season, which is the second-most through Week 10 in the last 20 years. Earlier in the day, Jahmyr Gibbs set the league record for the most touchdowns in the first four years of a career. In the afternoon window, the Cowboys and 49ers posted a Scorigami, and on "Sunday Night Football," the Bengals became the first team to overcome a major scheduling disadvantage while notching Scorigami No. 1,100 with their 38-18 win.
😀☹️ College football Week 11 winners, losers, grades
LSU's last chance to secure a resume-building win was dashed by Texas. The Tigers led by as many as 11 points in a marquee matchup and were two seconds away from closing it out when Arch Manning connected with Raleek Brown on a game-winning swing pass for the Longhorns. From the Tigers' standpoint, it was the most devastating loss for a CFP bubble team in Week 11 and another stain on Lane Kiffin's young tenure. He was the biggest individual loser of the week.
Manning's heroics came in another clutch moment for college football's most polarizing quarterback, who relished in the fact that his team dealt the decisive blow to LSU's playoff hopes. On the opposing sideline, Kiffin watched his championship expectations come crumbling down in that moment. Our Chris Hummer was on site to tell the story.
- Hummer: "For most coaches, a 6-4 record, especially when they returned just eight starters, would be considered a solid building block late in their debut season. Not for Kiffin. There are no legitimate excuses to be made for one of the sport's most expensive rosters (maybe the most expensive) and one of the sport's highest-paid head coaches."
In the Big Ten, Indiana has a quarterback controversy. Seventh-year senior Grant Wilson might just be the key to the Hoosiers' search for a second consecutive national championship, not Josh Hoover, the expensive transfer they brought in to lead them back to glory. Wilson guided Indiana to a 27-13 win over USC and left Lincoln Riley to tell the same old story to Trojans fans.
In the ACC, Miami turned in a "B" performance in its second game without Malachi Toney, and Wake Forest obliterated SMU in a statement game.
Week 11 also dialed up the heat on the hot seat. For now, the pressure is off Deion Sanders. He orchestrated Colorado's first top-15 win since 2007 in a stunner against Houston. Dabo Swinney, on the other hand, reached a new low. Clemson has now lost nine of its last 11 home games against Power Four opponents.
👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest
- The 2027 WNBA Draft order is set. The question now is whether the lottery winners will select JuJu Watkins.
- Dejounte Murray requested a trade after venting about the Pelicans, so we identified three possible destinations for the one-time All-Star.
- Police arrested LSU's MiLaysia Fulwiley after she allegedly struck an officer with a vehicle and fled the scene.
- Josh Hart was brutally honest about the Knicks' struggles and his own headspace.
- Jerry Jones revealed when he thinks the NFL will expand to an 18-game season.
- Gotham's hunt for the NWSL Championship ended with a logistics nightmare.
- In their first game without Stephen Curry, the Warriors felt "helpless."
- Football fans will be familiar with the newest contestant on "The Bachelor."
- A career-high 28 points helped Tessa Johnson prove her SC is "The Real SC."
- Who's still got it? We measured the NBA's top aging stars on the "Washed Meter."
- UTSA and coach Austin Claunch agreed to part ways following his arrest on suspicion of DWI.
- Carlos Adames' Zuffa Boxing debut was a success.
- Rory McIlroy set a Race to Dubai record with his latest crown.
- USMNT coaching candidates saw an attractive job if they watched this weekend's 6-0 win over Haiti.
- With the Premier League season now 10 games old, these are the most intriguing players in English soccer.
- Alyssa Naeher leaves quite the legacy in the NWSL and with the USWNT following her retirement.
- Gunther stole a win over Finn Balor in a rare singles match on WWE SmackDown.
- Tennessee's Daune Morris is expected to miss the rest of the season after he sustained an injury in a car crash.
📺 What we're watching Monday
⚽ UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Germany, 2:45 p.m. on FS1
⚽ CONCACAF Nations League: Curacao at Panama, 6 p.m. on FS2
🏀 Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network
🏒 Canadiens at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT
🏀 (W) No. 2 Michigan at Central Michigan, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network
🏀 (W) Troy at No. 9 LSU, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+
⚽ CONCACAF Nations League: Guatemala at Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1
🏈 Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN
🏀 (M) Long Beach State at No. 9 UCLA, 10 p.m. on Big Ten Network