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🐯 Five things to know Monday

✈️ Do not miss this: Nationwide ground stop impacts football weekend

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The nationwide ground stop the FAA issued Friday could not have come at a more disruptive time for football teams since it was a travel day for numerous squads. The NFL schedule went off without a hitch save for some referee reassignments and a rare instance in which four officials worked multiple games in one day. Travel hiccups were much more defined in the college game and impacted countless games, some of which were delayed multiple hours to accommodate teams' late arrivals.

Of the 14 highest-profile games that featured programs which experienced travel issues, those teams went 9-5, so it's hard to say the flight disruptions were to blame for any poor play.

The biggest snag came in the matchup between Ole Miss and Oklahoma. A handful of challenges including a timed-out flight crew and a small airport left the Rebels grounded until Saturday and led the SEC to push the game to Sunday.

The conference's decision was highly unpopular among Oklahoma stakeholders. Sooners athletic director Roger Denny put the league on blast for forcing his program to comply with the schedule change. Legendary former Sooners coach Bob Stoops chimed in with his own criticism of commissioner Greg Sankey.

In the end, the Sooners pulled off a 24-17 win anyway. Their revitalized offense controlled the game flow in a victory over a ranked opponent and provided proof of concept that Jason Witten could be the answer as the team's potential full-time offensive coordinator. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott even said Witten could be an NFL coach.

📝 NFL Week 10 takeaways

😀☹️ College football Week 11 winners, losers, grades

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LSU's last chance to secure a resume-building win was dashed by Texas. The Tigers led by as many as 11 points in a marquee matchup and were two seconds away from closing it out when Arch Manning connected with Raleek Brown on a game-winning swing pass for the Longhorns. From the Tigers' standpoint, it was the most devastating loss for a CFP bubble team in Week 11 and another stain on Lane Kiffin's young tenure. He was the biggest individual loser of the week.

Manning's heroics came in another clutch moment for college football's most polarizing quarterback, who relished in the fact that his team dealt the decisive blow to LSU's playoff hopes. On the opposing sideline, Kiffin watched his championship expectations come crumbling down in that moment. Our Chris Hummer was on site to tell the story.

Hummer: "For most coaches, a 6-4 record, especially when they returned just eight starters, would be considered a solid building block late in their debut season. Not for Kiffin. There are no legitimate excuses to be made for one of the sport's most expensive rosters (maybe the most expensive) and one of the sport's highest-paid head coaches."

In the Big Ten, Indiana has a quarterback controversy. Seventh-year senior Grant Wilson might just be the key to the Hoosiers' search for a second consecutive national championship, not Josh Hoover, the expensive transfer they brought in to lead them back to glory. Wilson guided Indiana to a 27-13 win over USC and left Lincoln Riley to tell the same old story to Trojans fans.

In the ACC, Miami turned in a "B" performance in its second game without Malachi Toney, and Wake Forest obliterated SMU in a statement game.

Week 11 also dialed up the heat on the hot seat. For now, the pressure is off Deion Sanders. He orchestrated Colorado's first top-15 win since 2007 in a stunner against Houston. Dabo Swinney, on the other hand, reached a new low. Clemson has now lost nine of its last 11 home games against Power Four opponents.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

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📺 What we're watching Monday

⚽ UEFA Nations League: Netherlands at Germany, 2:45 p.m. on FS1

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League: Curacao at Panama, 6 p.m. on FS2

🏀 Magic at Celtics, 7 p.m. on NBC Sports Network

🏒 Canadiens at Rangers, 7:30 p.m. on TNT

🏀 (W) No. 2 Michigan at Central Michigan, 8 p.m. on CBS Sports Network

🏀 (W) Troy at No. 9 LSU, 8 p.m. on SEC Network+

⚽ CONCACAF Nations League: Guatemala at Canada, 8 p.m. on FS1

🏈 Chargers at Ravens, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 (M) Long Beach State at No. 9 UCLA, 10 p.m. on Big Ten Network