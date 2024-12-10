While he was busy torching the Dallas Cowboys' defense, Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow's home was being broken into. Police were called to Burrow's home for a report of a break-in during Cincinnati's 27-20 win in Dallas, according to WLWT, Cincinnati's NBC news affiliate.

The Hamilton Country Sheriff's Office has confirmed the break-in but has not provided additional details. A 911 caller claimed her daughter was staying at Burrow's house at the time of the break-in.

"Someone is trying to break into the house right now," the caller said. "My daughter is there. This is Joe Burrow's house. She is staying there. He's at the football game. She's wondering what she should do, if she should be hiding, or if she should go outside. She said someone was in the house."

The woman's daughter also called 911.

"Someone broke into my house," she said. "It's like completely messed up."

An security officer was on detail at Burrow's house on Monday night, per WLWT, and damage from the break-in included a shattered window in a bedroom that was ransacked.

Burrow is the latest NFL star who has had his house broken into this fall. Chefs stars Patrick Mahomes' and Travis Kelce' homes were burglarized in early October.

Late last month, the NFL issued a security alert to teams and the players' union regarding the recent surge in burglaries. The memo stated that the homes of professional athletes have become "increasingly targeted for burglaries by organized and skilled groups." The NBA has issued a similar memo to its players regarding the ongoing break-ins.