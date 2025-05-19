Former New York Jets general manager Joe Douglas is returning to the Philadelphia Eagles, according to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer. Douglas served as the vice president of player personnel for the Eagles from 2016-19, and he helped build the team that won Super Bowl LII.

In his return to Philly, Douglas will take on the role of senior scout, according to the Inquirer's report. In his first go-around with the Eagles, Douglas had a hand in selecting the team's 2018 draft class that wound up playing a major role in the franchise's recent run of success.

That class was full of hits for Philadelphia with tight end Dallas Goedert (second round), defensive end Josh Sweat (fourth round) and offensive lineman Jordan Mailata (seventh round) all joining the team that year.

Following the 2019 season, Douglas left the Eagles to become the general manager of the Jets. In his six years with New York, the team never had a winning record and never finished better than third place in the AFC East.

Douglas' tenure also included the selection of quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in 2021. Wilson played just three seasons with the Jets before being traded to the Denver Broncos.

Although Douglas was unable to build a winner in New York, the circumstances around him may not have been the best. Last year, reports emerged that Jets owner Woody Johnson nixed a trade for receiver Jerry Jeudy because of a low "Madden" rating, which was brought to Johnson's attention by his sons.

With Douglas back in Philadelphia, he's rejoining an Eagles team that's fresh off a Super Bowl LIX win and has the pieces to make a run at a repeat.