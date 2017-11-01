Joe Flacco cleared to play, but still dealing with one issue from brutal hit

Less than a week after taking a vicious hit from Dolphins linebacker Kiko Alonso, Joe Flacco was back on the practice field for the Ravens.

After spending the past few days in concussion protocol, Flacco was cleared to return to practice on Wednesday and is expected to be the team's starting quarterback for this week's game against the Titans.

Flacco missed the second half of Baltimore's 40-0 blowout win over the Dolphins back after taking a brutal hit from Alonso that left the Ravens quarterback dazed and confused.

Joe Flacco was in some serious pain after being hit by Kiko Alonso. USATSI

The hit was so big that Flacco signaled to the Ravens' sideline right away that he needed help. Looking back on it six days later, Flacco said that he definitely felt a little "foggy" after taking the hit.

"I remember getting hit, I remember standing up, looking down at my chin strap," Flacco said, via the Ravens' official website. "A little foggy about a couple of things after that, but once I got time to sit down and gather my thoughts about it, I felt pretty good."

The Ravens quarterback didn't realized how brutal the hit was until he saw a replay after he had been taken to the locker room at M&T Bank Stadium.

Omg Joe Flacco. Toss kiko for that. pic.twitter.com/s18bRdHrd5 — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) October 27, 2017

"It definitely doesn't look good," Flacco said. "It looked like my neck kind of got twisted and jacked up a little bit. But, yes, it probably looked a little worse than it felt."

Although he's been cleared to play, Flacco is still dealing with one minor issue from Alonso's hit. The Ravens quarterback currently has two stitches in his right ear, but he's not going to let that stop him from playing on Sunday.

"I guess my helmet could get ripped off again and that might matter or something, but really, who cares?" Flacco said. "It's just a little bit of blood."

As for Alonso, Flacco doesn't seem to feel any ill-will against the Dolphins linebacker.

"I've slid at point plenty of times and what happened, happened," Flacco said. "This [hit], you can debate whether it was avoidable or not. A lot of times for those [defenders], it's not avoidable. You're going and hitting guys. It's football. That's why people love this sport … they get to watch people go to battle. That's what separates this sport for fans and players.

The good news for the Ravens is that Flacco's injury came in a Thursday game, which gave him three extra days of recovery time heading into Week 9. If Flacco had suffered his injury in a Sunday game, there's a good chance he would've had to sit out the following week.

Since being drafted in 2008, Flacco has been one of the most durable quarterbacks in the NFL. Flacco started in 122 straight games over seven years before his streak ended in 2015 due to a torn ACL that caused him to miss the final six games of the season.

Flacco then returned for Week 1 in 2016 and hasn't missed a game since.